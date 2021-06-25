Diogo Dalot to be sent back on loan, but with no option to buy

AC Milan are stepping up their efforts to re-sign Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot for another loan season.

Dalot spent the 2020/21 campaign at the San Siro and enjoyed a year of mixed fortunes, scoring some important goals but never quite cementing a regular place in the first team.

But Milan were impressed enough with the young full-back to want him back, although it is the terms of the agreement that could stand in the way of a deal being done.

According to Gazetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri want a loan with option to buy, but United are not keen on that arrangement.

‘The British would like another dry loan,’ Gazzetta reports.

‘Still on loan, still at Milan, but this time with a year of “seniority” on his shoulders and with a window still open to a future still with the Red Devils.

‘At least this is what the Rossoneri club would like, and also what would make Dalot … happy.

‘United are in fact open to the idea of a new loan, but as long as the formula faithfully follows that of the past season: Dalot can return to Milan, but still on loan.

‘The scenario obviously does not please the managers of via Aldo Rossi, who instead would like to reserve the possibility of redeeming Mourinho’s former pupil.’

The report, if true, suggests that United still believe the player has a future at United or that they want to sell Dalot outright.

A willingness to send Dalot out for another year on loan but without the option to buy might indicate that they want to bide their time until the market picks up and they can get more for the 22-year-old.

But that, in turn, suggests that they are not pushing for a sale now and that is surprising, given that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been told he has to sell players before he can buy a defensive midfielder, for example.

The funds from a Dalot sale could also help to bridge the gap in negotiations with Atletico Madrid over Solskjaer’s preferred reserve right back, Kieran Trippier.