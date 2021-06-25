Jadon Sancho: Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund agree deal in principle

Jadon Sancho is finally set to become a Manchester United player after the club agreed a £75 million transfer fee with Borussia Dortmund.

Negotiations for the England winger started last summer and after what has become one of the most protracted transfer sagas in the club’s history, it would appear that United are finally about to get their man.

‘United have agreed a deal in principle with Borussia Dortmund to sign Sancho for £75m – plus an extra £5m in add-ons,’ The Mirror’s David O’Donnell reports.

‘Sancho, currently with England preparing for Tuesday’s Euro 2020 last 16 clash with Germany at Wembley, will become a United player after the tournament.’

The Mirror also go on to say that United forward Anthony Martial is set to be sold to partially fund the deal.

‘Martial is expected to be sold to make way for Sancho, with Tottenham interested in the striker, who failed to make the France squad for Euro 2020.

Goal have also confirmed the report.

‘The £80m figure (75m + 5m add-ons) for Jadon Sancho is just shy of Borussia Dortmund’s asking price of €95m, so it’s no surprise the clubs have come to an agreement,’ reporter Ronan Murphy tweeted this afternoon.

The £80m figure (75m + 5m add-ons) for Jadon Sancho is just shy of Borussia Dortmund’s asking price of €95m, so it’s no surprise the clubs have come to an agreement. — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) June 25, 2021

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has also hinted that the deal is done, retweeting @mufcmpb’s post stating that ‘The Jadon Sancho to Manchester United ‘here we go’ could arrive soon. There are some payment structure/add-ons details to be fixed, then it will be a done deal.’

The Jadon Sancho to Manchester United ‘here we go’ could arrive soon. There are some payment structure/add-ons details to be fixed, then it will be a done deal. #MUFC [@FabrizioRomano] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) June 25, 2021

Fans will be waiting on that famous ‘here we go’ from Romano, but that is unlikely to come while England remain in the Euros, according to both The Times and The Athletic.

One issue is that Sancho will require a medical and that cannot take place whilst he is still participating in Euro 2020.

Covid-19 bubble restrictions are also an issue.

The news that Anthony Martial is to be sold to partially fund the deal has not yet been confirmed by other sources.

If true, it leaves United short of recognised centre-forwards, with only 35-year-old Edinson Cavani and 20-year-old Mason Greenwood in the first team squad.

Marcus Rashford also has experience as a striker but without Martial to cover on the left wing, that would then leave United a player short on that side.