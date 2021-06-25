Jadon Sancho’s Man United transfer nearly done, says Fabrizio Romano

Jadon Sancho’s transfer to Manchester United is almost complete, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The long-winded negotiations that started over a year ago for the England winger are finally drawing to a close after more positive discussions, the expert said.

‘Jadon Sancho has never been so close to join Manchester United,’ Romano tweeted this afternoon.

‘#Sancho Gap now reducing between #MUFC official proposal and Borussia Dortmund price tag after further talks.

‘Deal not signed/completed yet – but progressing to final negotiation stages.’

Jadon Sancho has never been so close to join Manchester United. 🚨 #Sancho Gap now reducing between #MUFC official proposal and Borussia Dortmund price tag after further talks. Deal not signed/completed yet – but progressing to final negotiation stages. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2021

Romano has not yet issued his famous ‘Here we go!’, which he tweets when agreement has been reached on a transfer.

However, his latest statement is the most encouraging update to date as far as the £80 million deal to bring the 21-year-old to Old Trafford is concerned.

Personal terms have never been a problem on the transfer, with a 5-year deal worth £340,000 a week having been agreed since last summer with the player.

United’s most recent bid of around £73 million fell short of Borussia Dortmund’s £77 million demand, but both sides were said to be confident that the gap could be closed.

Bild reported yesterday that negotiations were continuing and this latest update suggests that it is now just a case of dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s.

An official announcement may be held back until England’s Euro 2020 campaign comes to a close, to avoid distracting Sancho from his duties for the Three Lions.