Real Madrid president Florentino Perez says no Raphael Varane contact made

Manchester United have not made any bid for Raphael Varane, Real Madrid’s president, Florentino Perez has confirmed.

The Red Devils are reportedly keen to add the centre-back to their ranks this summer and Real may have to sell him as he has so far not accepted the contract offer they have put on the table.

With a year left on the Frenchman’s deal, los Blancos would rather sell him now than lose him for nothing 12 months down the road.

It was reported recently that United had had a €50 million (£43m) bid rejected for the World Cup winner but in an interview with El Transistor, Perez said no such bid had been received.

‘I read news in the newspapers [about Varane leaving] and I don’t know anything.

‘We have not spoken with him yet, he is in the Eurocup. He still has one year left on his contract.

‘And we have not received any offers for Varane.

‘He is a gentleman, if he wants to stay he will stay and if not, he will leave.’

The fact that Real have not received any official bid does not necessarily mean that United have not been in touch with the Frenchman’s people. However, they clearly have not been in touch with Real Madrid and this begs the question, ‘why not?’

United are supposed to be in pole position to sign Varane. They are supposed to have a centre-back as their second top priority after Jadon Sancho, a deal that still is not over the line after over a year of negotiations.

The club’s negotiators have seen targets Dayot Upamecano sign for Bayern Munich and Ibrahima Konate sign for Liverpool. They are about to see Ben White sign for Arsenal. West Ham are reportedly plotting a bid for Nikola Milenkovic. The shortlist is getting shorter by the day.

Yet the wheels grind so slowly at Old Trafford that it seems, only one transfer can be handled at once and all the eggs are currently in the Sancho basket.

However, perhaps no news is good news where Varane is concerned. Perez did not sound at all confident in the interview that the player was about to commit his future to los Blancos, nor did he say that any other club had bid for him. United therefore still have every chance of bringing this one home.