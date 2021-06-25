SS Lazio back in for Andreas Pereira

Andreas Pereira‘s loan spell in Rome wasn’t the most successful but according to reports, he impressed enough for Lazio to request his return.

Picking up 33 appearances during his loan, Andreas struggled for game time under Simone Inzaghi, who only handed the Brazilian international five starts.

An in depth review of the midfielder’s time in Italy was covered in our loan watch series, with the general consensus from Lazio supporters being he was not afforded enough time to put in well rounded performances but that they were excited by the glimpses of talent he showed.

With a new manager at the helm in Maurizio Sarri, it is believed more can be brought out of Andreas and Corriere Della Sera reports that “Sarri likes him and Lazio is convinced that he has great technical skills.”

Sarri has reportedly asked to “add a quality and racing midfielder to the team, who knows how to replace Milinkovic-Savic and Luis Alberto if necessary,” and was satisfied when given the name of Andreas Pereira to fill the role.

A new manager in charge will give Andreas the hope of a better opportunity to impress and stake a claim in the Lazio side. However, Sarri’s reported request may see the United academy graduate left in the same place he found himself in under Inzaghi.

As a replacement to Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Luis Alberto, the two main stars of Lazio, the Brazilian will find it tough to get regular game time under the new manager as well.

While it is reported that Andreas would be happy to stay in Rome, Lazio are only interested in another loan deal.

Conversely, the midfielder prefers a permanent move in search of playing time in the hopes of a return to the Brazilian international set up.

With playing time being the most important element, which has been hard to come by in Rome, Andreas may elect to go for other options.

Brazilian club Santos have also expressed their interest with president Andres Rueda saying they have already been in touch with the midfielder.

Speaking on his future last month, Andreas also opened the possibility of a return to Belgium, the country of his birth, naming Club Brugge and RSC Anderlecht as possible destinations.

With a desire for playing time and a host of options, Lazio’s offerings may not be enough to convince Andreas Pereira to return to the Italian club unless space opens up through the exit of Milinkovic-Savic or Luis Alberto. Until then, a move elsewhere would seem more fruitful for the Brazilian World Cup hopeful.