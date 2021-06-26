Amad Diallo excites Manchester United supporters with brilliant speech

Manchester United star Amad Diallo has the kind of attitude fans will love, after insisting he will be patient and fight for his place in the starting XI.

The young Ivorian was signed last summer £19.17m according to Transfermarkt, though it’s understood there are add-ons involved too.

However, Diallo didn’t meet up with his club teammates until January earlier this year due to some paperwork issues.

Many supporters were excited by the time he finally arrived in Manchester as the need for a talented right-winger was blatantly obvious by that stage.

As sensational as he was, it was also obvious he was still a raw talent, though he’s expected to make more starts next season.

According to the club’s official website, Amad said: “It’s not my style to rush things. I know that I am young, that I need to develop slowly and just focus on improving myself each day, so I am patient and I know that if I do all the right things, my chances will come.”

He later added: “I need to develop slowly but surely. I need to listen to my coaches’ advice and, when I get more chances to play in United’s first team, it will be up to me to show my worth and show that they did not make a mistake when they bought me.

“When my chance comes along, I will be ready take it, but I will take my time. I’m not rushing anything. This is who I am and it’s working well for me so far.”

Amad might not be rushing but he’s hit some key milestones already, such as the wondergoal he scored for Ivory Coast that The Peoples Person covered.

Even though Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho is expected to join this summer, no one truly feels that will threaten Diallo’s chances in the first team.

In fact, he’s the perfect understudy to the sensational Englishman and fans will feel like the position has true depth for the first time in a couple of years.

Diallo’s versatility should also come in handy for him as he can play on either wing and behind the striker if need be.