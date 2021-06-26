Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek face difficult summer at Manchester United

Manchester United are reportedly open to some rather shocking sales as the likes of Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek face uncertain futures.

The talented Frenchman has endured a horrid season, suffering from both form and injury as he lost his starting XI spot to Edinson Cavani.

In fact, the situation got so bad that rumours emerged claiming United want to sign a striker before the experienced Uruguayan opted to extend his stay.

Van de Beek only arrived at Old Trafford last summer but has already seen his name linked with numerous clubs across Europe.

The former Ajax man has struggled to break into the starting XI regularly and his lack of minutes, despite signing for a relatively high fee, has seen doubts over his future grow.

According to ESPN, the Red Devils believe any player has a realistic valuation and so some squad members could be set to leave if clubs show a genuine interest in them.

The likes of Van de Beek and Martial were not said to be untouchable while players like Andreas Pereira, Jesse Lingard, and Diogo Dalot all have uncertain futures ahead of them.

The Peoples Person last covered how Inter Milan were keen on bringing in the talented Dutchman as a replacement to Christian Eriksen.

Van de Beek has insisted multiple times he’s happy at Manchester United and is prepared to fight for his place for one more season.

However, it’s likely if a club of interest attempts to sign him and promises regular first-team football, there’s no real reason why he’d want to stay and play as a backup to the ever-present Bruno Fernandes.

Martial has been at United for a long time and is often in the limelight due to his inconsistencies.

His reputation or status is at its lowest since moving to Manchester as not many fans would complain if he were to leave this summer.