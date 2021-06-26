Bruno Fernandes needs Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to change his ways

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes needs his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to make better decisions in the future for the overall health of the squad, including his own.

The Portuguese magician has been a phenomenon since arriving at the club and it’s near impossible to criticise him without sounding silly.

However, Bruno has looked more human of late, even before his lacklustre performances at the Euros, and it’s led to some to look into why that’s the case.

The former Sporting Lisbon man can’t be accused of just enjoying a purple patch of form since his performances have been at a high level for such a long period of time.

The question for Solskjaer is how he gets him back to that level and why he even dropped in the first place.

According to The Athletic, since a little over a year ago, Bruno has played a mighty 84 games for his club and country, featuring in 93% of all available minutes for the Red Devils in his opening 12 months at the club.

His total minutes’ count comes up to 6,641 minutes and given how his longest break was just the 19 days between the two seasons last summer, it’s no surprise the goals and assists have dried up.

In fact he’s looked so leggy that The Peoples Person covered how Graeme Souness criticised Bruno for his lack of effort and attitude.

The risky playmaker has suffered from some questional fitness management by Solskjaer who seemingly refuses to drop him, even when he so clearly looked like he ran out of steam.

It’s a problem the legendary Norwegian has not dealt with all season, even when it comes to Bruno’s teammates, many of whom have been carrying knocks such as Marcus Rashford, Donny van de Beek and Victor Lindelof.

Solskjaer’s policy seems to be one that means so long as a player makes himself available to the team, he will be used to full capacity.

It’s as though he prefers Bruno at 50% fitness than Van de Beek at 100% fitness for example which is ok when it’s done once in a while but not throughout a season.

The argument is that United’s backup players are just not good enough and while that’s true, the current methods have proven detrimental in the long run anyways.

Even if Solskjaer doesn’t trust them, he has to show he trusts the squad fully and rotate better to ensure his best players are fit and firing at all times, especially when needed.