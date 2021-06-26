Manchester United drop pursuit of Kieran Trippier after fruitless negotiations



Manchester United have reportedly dropped their pursuit of Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier after negotiations over the past couple of months proved fruitless amid the Spanish club’s commitment to keeping the player after a title-winning season.

The experienced right-back is said to be a high target when it comes to finding a backup for United’s first-choice player in that position, Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

However, negotiations have reached a deadlock, with the Rojiblancos remaining adamant that their £28m price tag won’t change and so it now seems that Trippier will stay at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Wan-Bissaka played the majority of United’s games at right-back last season with centre-backs Lindelof and Tuanzebe taking on the role in exceptional circumstances.

It has been suggested that the whole right flank was a weak link last time around and that United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to improve the situation.

According to The Athletic, Diogo Dalot, who spent last season on loan at Italian club AC Milan, is now being reconsidered by Solskjaer as a viable right-back option now that the Trippier deal has fallen through.

When on loan, Dalot impressed by breaking into the Rossoneri’s first team halfway into the season due to injuries in the squad. He collected 32 appearances, scoring two goals and assisting three.

The Italians are pushing United hard to retain his services for next season.

After an excellent Euro Under 21’s championship in which he helped steer his team to the final, the Portuguese full-back then went on to replace Joao Cancelo at the senior European Championships after the City player tested positive for Coronavirus.

The following week, he went on to make his debut for the national side in the draw against France.

At 22 years of age, Dalot can still improve and his more attacking nature could provide the perfect counterfoil to the more defensive-minded Wan Bissaka.

The Athletic’s report suggests that the Portuguese defender is the preferred option over Brandon Williams, who is also comfortable playing in the right-back position. Reports have suggested that Williams will be allowed to leave on loan, with Southampton and a number of Championship clubs rumoured to be interested in the 20-year-old.