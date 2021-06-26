Manchester United make last ditch approach for Kamaldeen Sulemana

Manchester United have attempted to thwart Ajax to the signing of Kamaldeen Sulemana with a last minute deal according to Mike Verweij of De Telegraaf.

Sulemana is a 19 year old winger currently at Danish club Nordsjælland and is already a fully capped senior international for Ghana.

A pacy forward, Sulemana typically operates from the left but has shown great versatility in Denmark performing all across the front three.

Speaking on a De Telegraaf podcast, Verweij said “It’s a complicated story. Ajax are out with Nordsjaelland, but Manchester United seem to be too.”

Likening the situation to Richarlison, who was close to signing for Ajax before joining Watford in 2017, Verweij points to higher agent commissions in the Premier League as being a leading factor in any possible move to Manchester.

Already in Amsterdam set to complete the deal to Ajax, Sulemana’s medical is reported to have been postponed, potentially due to the interest from Manchester United.

Speaking recently on the future move, Nordsjaelland manager Flemming Pedersen has said “Kamaldeen has to choose from the options he has, and he has had to do so for a while. So it’s up to him, and I think he is in the process of investigating a little different things, and he would like to visit some places and so on before he makes his final decision.”

Picking up 10 goals and eight assists in the recent season, Sulemana has shown good end product but it is his skilful dribbling which sets him apart and garnered comparisons to Neymar.

As per Fotmob, the Ghanaian led the Superligaen with 4.2 dribbles per match, far ahead of the second most of 2.3 dribbles by Tosin Kehinde, coincidentally a former United academy graduate.

If United pull off the last minute steal, Sulemana will be joining an already large group of left sided forwards at the club.

However, an immediate space in the squad for the youngster may not be required as he may struggle to obtain a work permit and will have to be loaned out.

A recent change in the FA’s points based system, re-allocating the Danish Superliga to a band 4 league, compared to it’s band 5 allocation in January, will increase Sulemana’s chances but it may still not be enough.

Due to being a regular for Nordsjaelland, Sulemana will gain 12 points of the required 15 for a work permit. But with only two caps for Ghana and Nordsjaelland not qualifying for European competition, he will not pick up points elsewhere.

Therefore, any potential signing may require supporters to wait before they see their new man donning the red of Manchester.