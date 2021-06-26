Manchester United target Jules Koundé set to transfer to London



Rumoured Manchester United target Jules Koundé could be about to land a transfer to the Premier League, but it isn’t good news for United fans.

Over the past couple of months, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been trying to resolve his centre-back issues as a couple of players are being moved out of the club on loan and the urgency now increases to find a replacement.

Koundé has been rumoured to be on the shortlist, however he isn’t reported to be the top priority, as the talks with Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane intensifies.

Man United could lose out on Koundé who is seen as an alternative candidate at this point of time as fellow Premier League clubs Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have been very heavily linked to the centre-back.

Tottenham are gonna sign one or two centre backs: Jules Koundé is ‘highly appreciated’ – he’s expected to leave for less than €80m clause. Also Andersen in the list. ⚪️ #THFC Nuno Espirito Santo: contacts ongoing, Paratici wanted him at Juve… but it’s not done yet. @DiMarzio — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2021

According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham are up there with the top clubs linked to the player this summer and who find him “highly appreciated”.

Kounde’s release clause is €80m and Sevilla have served notice that they do not want to sell him for less than this amount.

Tottenham are not the only club interested in Koundé as Chelsea have also been linked to the player.

According to Sport Witness, Chelsea are in a strong position to land the player if he were to move to the Premier League.

It’s believed in England that a deal could be done for €65m, but that is unlikely given Sevilla rejected €55m from Manchester City last year, and the player has done nothing but improve since then.

Chelsea remain favourites despite their established back line, which manager Thomas Tuchel has created since he joined the club.

Thiago Silva turns 37 this September and so Tuchel could well have one eye on bringing in a natural replacement for him.

Sevilla are reportedly not aware of any movement regarding Koundé but the feeling is at some point, a Premier League club will come asking.

Fans of the Red Devils will be wondering what this means though and many feel he would be a better long term solution than other targets, Raphael Varane and Pau Torres. They may find themselves disappointed that United are so far behind in the pecking order when it comes to Koundé.

United fans shouldn’t be too worried though because there are many more alternatives to Varane such as Sven Botman and of course Varane’s former centre-back partner at Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos, who is currently looking for a new club.

