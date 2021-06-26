Nathan Bishop joins Mansfield Town on loan

Manchester United’s young keeper Nathan Bishop has sealed a loan deal to League Two outfit Mansfield Town.

Having joined Manchester United in January of 2020 from Southend United, Bishop has spent his time at the club as a part of the first team’s training group.

A part of the first team bubble last season, the young keeper made the match day squad three times but has yet to make a senior appearance for the Red Devils and has only made three appearances for the u23s.

Mansfield Town manager, Nigel Clough has started the praise early for the young keeper, saying “he is the best we can get in this position.”

Clough extended the plaudits to the Manchester club stating “although he hasn’t played too much in the past year, he has trained with Manchester United’s first team every day, which is the next best thing to playing matches. You cannot fail to improve in that environment with United’s coaches and playing staff.”

Mansfield have confirmed Bishop will remain at United for pre-season before joining up with them later.

With De Gea at the Euros and Dean Henderson pulling out with an injury, both are likely to be missing from the start of pre-season, opening up the opportunity for Bishop to make his debut under Ole before he heads off on loan.

The young keeper’s swap of League One football with Southend United to just training with Manchester United has raised some eyebrows.

But in his first interview with Mansfield Town, the cheerful young stopper is happy with what he has learned in Manchester.

Describing his time at United as “incredible and a whirlwind of a journey,” Bishop says he has enjoyed learning from the players and staff on tactical and technical points but also on just being a better human being.

Bishop isn’t the only young keeper at United looking to head out with Johan Guadagno currently on trial with FC Copenhagen according to Bold.dk.

It is unclear yet if Guadagno will similarly be loaned or if he is set for a permanent move.