Paul Pogba to Real Madrid could be back on after Kylian Mbappe defeat

Real Madrid have reportedly broken off their pursuit of PSG’s Kylian Mbappe this summer, which could have major implications for Manchester United’s transfer window.

According to Cadena Ser, los Blancos ‘see it as impossible to sign Mbappé this summer’.

‘The royal family of Qatar is not going to let Kylian Mbappé leave Paris,’ the outlet says.

‘The owners of the Parisian club do not see any competitive offer that, under the current circumstances, los Blancos can offer.

‘Next year they are going to put an astronomical amount on the table for Mbappé to renew.’

PSG’s owners have already stated that they would not sell Mbappé and would not allow him to leave for free next summer. Whilst this seemed like it was a negotiating position, Real Madrid are now accepting it as true.

This affects United in a number of ways.

First and foremost, if Real want to make a big signing this summer, it pushes United’s Paul Pogba one place higher in the list of priorities. Los Merengues’ interest in Pogba had appeared to be demoted to third place behind that of Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, but the Norwegian, too, has been taken off the market this summer by his current owners.

Pogba’s brilliant showing at Euro 2020 could therefore not have come at a better time. Madrid, in need of a saviour, know that the Octopus’s dream is to play for them.

If the United man continues to shine at the tournament, there is every possibility that Real president Florentino Perez could come back in for a player he knows he can get for significantly less than the five figure sums being quoted by United last time around.

The Red Devils do not want to lose Pogba, but with a year left on his contract, they would rather sell than get nothing for him next summer. His agent, Mino Raiola, has reportedly asked for an astronomical increase in his current £285,000 salary – figures close to £500,000 per week have been touted.

The figure will likely be much lower for Madrid.

The other factor in this is United’s pursuit of los Blancos’ defender Raphael Varane. The Frenchman reportedly wants to leave the Bernabeu and has not signed any of the contract offers on the table.

With both clubs valuing their stars at around €80 million (£69m), a swap deal could be a very plausible solution for both clubs. This idea has been resisted by Real before as they wanted cash for Varane to help fund the Mbappe purchase. But with that off the table, the exchange could well be on.