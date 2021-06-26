Raphael Varane wants Manchester United to be his next club



Manchester United have reportedly been given a major boost in their pursuit for talented French defender Raphael Varane.

The sensational French star is believed to be the number one target Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has in mind when it comes to adding to the mix of centre backs at the club.

Man United fans are excited at the possible transfers of Jadon Sancho and Varane this summer and will consider this a successful transfer window if both can be added to the squad in positions that were lacking in previous seasons.

The centre-back area was one that came in for particular criticism last season and so the addition of a player of Varane’s stature would be a significant coup for the club.

And according to the Independent, the Frenchman ‘wants to join Manchester United due to his belief that now is the time for a new experience in his career.’

This comes as Real Madrid undergo major changes, including the loss of Varane’s countryman Zinedine Zidane as head coach and his fellow centre-back Sergio Ramos as club captain. With a new era dawning and just one year remaining on Varane’s contract, the Spanish club has made it a priority to sort the situation out.

The centre-back has been with his current club for a decade now and has won just about everything for club and country, including four Champions League titles, three Spanish league championships and the 2018 World Cup.

There is a potential stumbling block when it comes to Varane’s contract, with reports claiming that he is demanding a salary of more than £400k per week. United will not want to revisit past mistakes after the Alexis Sanchez situation, which the club is still recovering from.

United signed Sanchez from Arsenal on a massive £560,000 per week salary but his form and injuries prevented him from ever hitting the heights at Old Trafford.

French club Paris Saint-Germain are rumoured to be very interested in Varane as well, so any hesitation by United could allow his head to be turned.

However, if The Independent’s report is true, the player may well rebuff other offers in the hopes of clinching his dream move to Old Trafford.

With Varane still competing in the European Championships and United’s pursuit of Jadon Sancho still ongoing, fans might have to wait until the middle of July when everything has cooled down a little bit for a deal to be done.

