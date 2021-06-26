Real Madrid linked with surprise swoop for Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot

Portuguese daily Correio da Manha has linked Spanish giants Real Madrid with a surprise move for Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot.

The news, covered by Sport Witness, comes amid mounting reports that Dalot could be back in the first team picture at Old Trafford as a result of failed negotiations for Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier.

Trippier was thought to be United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s first choice attacking alternative to Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but the two clubs are reported to be poles apart regarding the fee.

United are said to value Trippier at no more than around £10m, whereas Atletico value him at closer to £30m. With the player seen as a vital part of Diego Simeone’s La Liga champions, a move now seems unlikely.

It’s a sign of the unpredictability of the summer window that such contradictory reports should drop within a few hours of each other.

Earlier today The Peoples Person covered the abandoned Trippier chase and discussed the likelihood of Dalot providing the cheap, in-house alternative.

The Portuguese youngster had a promising loan spell with Milan last season, playing 32 games, scoring two goals and providing four assists.

Milan were keen to retain his services and have been trying to thrash out a new agreement since the close of the season.

Their chances of success are likely to have narrowed with news of United’s refusal to pay through the nose for Trippier.

Although Real Madrid’s interest comes out of left-field, the reports originate from Dalot’s home country, so might have a thin veneer of credibility.

The report says that Los Blancos were interested in the versatile full-back before he joined United back in 2018. New coach Carlo Ancelotti is said to be driving the revived interest.

The outlet doesn’t suggest that a bid is imminent, instead stating that he is an ‘option’. There’s nothing more concrete and the fact that Real are well covered on both sides of defence is pretty much glossed over.

Over the next week or so, Dalot is likely to get the chance to prove his quality under the bright lights of Euro 2020.

The 22-year-old was only drafted into the national squad at short notice following Joao Cancelo’s withdrawal due to a positive coronavirus test.

Just this week he made his full senior debut against France, coming on for the injured Nelson Semedo and holding his own.

It’s a great opportunity for the youngster to show how much he’s improved in Serie A, and how ready he is to take his stop-start career to the next level for both club and country.