Eduardo Camavinga: Man United to meet player’s entourage this week

Reports that Manchester United are interested in Rennes’ teenage prodigy Eduardo Camavinga have been confirmed by an extremely reliable source in France today.

The source, RMC’s Mohamed Bouhafsi, also says that the Red Devils are set to meet with the 18-year-old’s entourage this week to discuss a transfer.

We reported earlier today that The Mail claim that United are now ‘weighing up an approach’ for the 18-year-old and that ‘Rennes are willing to cash in now rather than risk him becoming a free agent.’

And Bouhafsi’s information has expanded on that quite considerably.

‘As announced here 1 month ago, Manchester #United has officially expressed interest in #Camavinga,’ the reporter tweeted today.

‘Man United will meet his entourage next week to convince him to join United.

‘#PSG remains the player’s priority. He would like to stay in France.’

🔴⚪️ Comme annoncé ici y a 1 mois, Manchester #United a officiellement fait part de son intérêt pour #Camavinga. Man United va même rencontrer la semaine prochaine son entourage pour le convaincre de rejoindre United. Le #PSG reste la priorité du joueur. Il aimerait rester en 🇫🇷. — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) June 27, 2021

PSG’s own position on signing the talented youngster is unclear, having recently signed Gini Wijnaldum from Liverpool, although Leonardo is said to be ‘monitoring’ the player.

Camavinga is entering the last year of his contract with Rennes and had been extensively linked with Real Madrid in the past.

However, the Spanish side have been hit hard by the financial effects of Covid-19 and their interest in the young star appears to have cooled.

Another club linked with an interest, Arsenal, have made no contact according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Arsenal now working to sell players, then… new signings soon. ⚪️🔴 #AFC Guendouzi wants to join OM, Xhaka deal with AS Roma at final stages. Price tag around €20m for Bellerin, same for Torreira [not advanced with Lazio]. Camavinga-Arsenal: there’s nothing, not even talks. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 27, 2021

The star’s market value is £47 million (via transfermarkt.com) but unless Rennes can attract a bidding war, they may have to reduce his price considerably.

Last summer, prices in excess of that amount were being touted and it was reported that United valued him at about half of the same amount. Given the circumstances, John Murtough and co. may believe they can land the starlet for something around the £35 million mark this time around.

Camavinga’s agent is Jonathan Barnett at Stellar Sports, who also represents Jack Grealish, Luke Shaw and Saul Niguez, among others.

Although still only 18, the Angola-born player has already amassed plenty of experience, with 82 games under his belt in Ligue 1 and three caps for France.