Eduardo Camavinga move being considered by Man United as Real Madrid falter

Manchester United are set to move for teenage prodigy Eduardo Camavinga after they have completed the transfer of Jadon Sancho, according to reports.

The French starlet, dubbed ‘the next Pogba’, has been on United’s radar for some time but had been thought to be heading for Real Madrid.

However, The Mail is reporting that United are now ‘weighing up an approach’ for the 18-year-old and that ‘Rennes are willing to cash in now rather than risk him becoming a free agent.’

Camavinga is entering the last year of his contract with the French side but with los Blancos struggling to overcome the financial effects of Covid-19 and needing to fill other positions, they may have taken their eye off the ball.

The Angola-born star is arguably one of the most talented teenage midfielders in the world right now.

‘United missed out on a deal for Borussia Dortmund and England player Jude Bellingham last year and see Camavinga as a more than able alternative,’ The Mail says.

‘United’s Paul Pogba referred to Camavinga as “a little dancer” when he welcomed him into the France squad and the teenager only has one year left on his contract.’

Camavinga’s market value is £47 million (via Transfermarkt.com) but unless Rennes can attract a bidding war, they will have to slash his price considerably this summer if they do not want him to walk away for nothing in 12 months’ time.

His agent is Jonathan Barnett at Stellar Sports, who also represents Jack Grealish, Luke Shaw and Saul Niguez, among others.

United’s desperate need for a world-class holding midfielder is well-documented. Camavinga, although capable of playing further up the pitch, is a specialist in the role.

Of course, with any youngster there is an element of a gamble and many United fans might prefer that the Reds strengthen with a more experienced player, such as Wilfred Ndidi, Ruben Neves, Declan Rice or Manuel Locatelli.

But for a player of his age Camavinga already has plenty of experience, having been capped three times for France – and he became les Bleus’ second youngest ever goalscorer in October 2020 when he found the net in his second game against Ukraine.