Fans discuss whether Man United should sell, loan or keep Daniel James

Manchester United fans are divided about what should be done with winger Daniel James this summer.

James was a bit-part player for most of the 2020/21 season but put in an excellent showing in Euro 2020 for Wales, topping the charts for chances created after the group stages of the tournament.

But with United reportedly poised to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho for the right wing and with the prodigious Amad coming through, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has to decide what the future should hold for the Welsh whippet.

Followers of The Peoples Person Facebook page were therefore asked, ‘What next for Dan James? Was his Euro 2020 showing good enough to persuade you he should be in Solskjaer’s United squad next season?

‘If not, do you think he should be sold, or loaned?’

Those in favour of keeping James at United said:

‘I definitely think that Dan James should play a part in Ole’s future plans because of his searing speed on the pitch.’

‘Decent young player, should always be an option off the bench, could very easily play right wing back in a 5. If he’s happy to be a squad option off the bench/start League Cup games then great, it’s a squad game.’

‘I would still keep him in the squad, train him harder on finishing and passing.’

‘He’s a good squad player, could be an impact sub with his pace. We never pay much for him and he’s not on high wages…..we won’t get hurt keeping him.’

‘James is definitely improving and the Euros is the example. He’s good back up winger.’

Those who believe James should be loaned out said:

‘Will probably do him good to go on loan this season. He’s a decent player with pace, we don’t really want to give up on him yet.’

‘I think he should be loaned out to a premiership side to gain more experience. He’s only gonna be on our bench.’

‘I feel a season long loan to another Premier League side or a club in one Europe’s top divisions, where he can play first team football consistently, might be the best option.’

‘Loaning him will offload pressure on his shoulders. Man Utd expects more than he can offer. The inclusion of Sancho will mean almost 3 games per season for him.’

Those who feel the 23-year-old should be sold said:

‘Sold, we keep too much dead wood! He hardly gets game time as it is. Presume we get Sancho he’ll be even further down the pecking order.’

‘One trick pony, runs very fast and do nothing when he gets there! So no, he’s still not good enough’

‘In my opinion, we should sell. James is a one trick pony who can only run in a straight line. If you take away that from him, he has nothing else to offer. The way the opposition sets up against us at times, if he starts, we will be playing a man short.’

‘Championship player at best – get rid and help generate funds for a position we really need to get sorted like striker, Right wing, CDM and centre back. Got better options in Amad Diallo who already has more potential than Dan James and actually has an end product.’

‘Sold to be brutally honest. I think we have players with much better upsides who are younger and technically better. He will be great in an underdog team who play purely on the break but with Sancho coming in, Amad, Shola, even Pellestri to name a few I feel like he should be moved on. The Euros may have put his price up too.’