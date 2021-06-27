Jesse Lingard to be offered new bumper three year deal at Man United

Manchester United have offered Jesse Lingard a new three year contract according to the Daily Star.

With an option to trigger an extension for a further year on top, the deal would also increase Lingard’s salary to £130,000-a-week.

Largely expected to be heading for the exit door after his loan with West Ham, latest reports suggest Lingard may have convinced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to give him another opportunity.

The Daily Star says “the Hammers are struggling to meet United’s £25 million asking price for Lingard – and his £110,000-a-week wages. Now United have further complicated that situation by putting a new improved contract on the table – worth £130,000-a-week over the next three seasons.”

Having previously reported Lingard’s hopes of rebuilding his United career, the chance may yet be given to the attacking midfielder.

However, while the England international will overjoyed with a new deal, the news of a new offer will have supporters left in dismay.

After Lingard’s impressive spell with West Ham, the possibility of his return has been a topic of discussion with supporters and very few are excited by the prospect despite his increased form.

The news of a new deal for Lingard will also be raising concerns in regard to the decision making from United’s hierarchy.

With the appointment of John Murtough as director of football recently, the expectations have been to see a better handling of contract situations for fringe players.

Notably, failures in this regard include Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo who were signed to long term deals on high wages after failing to perform and then subsequently continued to offer very little to Ole’s side.

A new deal for Lingard on improved wages will show an example of United’s board changing very little but in name.

With reports suggesting the academy graduate’s wages are already currently too high for West Ham, an increase will only make a future transfer even more unlikely and reduce any possible transfer fee received on top of that.

This means that the move is destined to become a repeat of the Jones and Rojo situations if it is to be completed.