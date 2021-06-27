Nicolas De La Cruz: Manchester United consider surprise transfer

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up a surprise move for River Plate’s Nicolas De La Cruz as they look to bolster their midfield.

The Uruguayan international has seen his name suddenly linked with the club of late as it looks like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spread his scouting net far and wide.

United may not have much money left for a midfielder if they manage to get their first choice targets in Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho and Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane.

If that proves to be the case then pinching a player from South America for cheap does make sense in that regard.

However, there are question marks over whether this is the right move to make for Solskjaer as perhaps a different type of midfielder is needed.

According to TNT Sport, the Red Devils or Fiorentina could make an approach for De La Cruz soon, though they will have to part with between €16m-€20m to pry him away.

TNT Sport also claim that Edinson Cavani was the one to recommend his international teammate to the club.

The pair are away on duty for the Copa America and if a move happens then it would be the second summer in a row that Manchester United sign an Uruguayan.

De La Cruz is typically an attacking midfielder, though he can play in central midfield as well as left wing.

His versatility might prove useful but he’s otherwise not really the holding midfielder United were said to be keen on bringing in.

After all, it’s understood West Ham’s Declan Rice is Solskjaer’s first choice so it doesn’t quite add up that De La Cruz is the second choice.

This certainly throws doubts into the legitimacy of these reports from South America and perhaps it all stems due to his contract running out in December 2022.