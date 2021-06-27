Raphael Varane transfer: Confusion cleared up ahead of potential Manchester United move

Manchester United are not necessarily breaking the bank to sign Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane as it appears the reports stating the fees involved seem questionable.

The sensational Frenchman is said to be on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s transfer wishlist but the deal seems a little complicated at the minute.

The current understanding is that Madrid are in debt and can’t convince Varane to stay, leading to the possibility of a sale.

United are obviously keen on his signature but the Spanish giants are undoubtedly asking for a lot of money, with some fees being reported at €80m.

The uncertainty over it all, and the focus on the potential transfer of Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, has seen this saga sit on the backburner.

According to Football Espana, Varane earns €12m annually and it’s because he wants double that in his new contract that Madrid have to sell.

However, those figures don’t seem to be accurate and The People Person have previously covered how he’s actually earning around €7m.

What the La Liga giants have actually offered is €9m, though United are willing to offer €12m he’s asking for.

These numbers seem way more in line with what’s been going on between all parties and is certainly more realistic.

€24m is a sensationally large number that most clubs simply can’t afford to spend, particularly after the effects the global health crisis have had on football’s finances.

Varane seems to be an attainable player but Madrid will have to lower their asking price, particularly since they’re the more desperate party.

The Red Devils can potentially get a top player if they play their cards right and show some transfer know-how rather than the naivety of previous years.