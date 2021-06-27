Raphael Varane warned against Manchester United move by former France star

Former Chelsea and France star Frank Leboeuf has questioned Raphael Varane’s proposed move to Manchester United.

Varane has rejected Real Madrid’s overtures around a contract extension and is said to be looking to leave the Spanish side.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s determination to recruit a centre-back partner for Harry Maguire has led to the France international being strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford.

And The Peoples Person recently covered The Independent’s claims that the centre-back has his heart set on a switch to United this summer.

However, Leboeuf is unconvinced that the move would be in Varane’s best interests.

Speaking to ESPN, the former Chelsea ace said, “We know the history of Man United but we are talking about the past.”

On United’s current status in the English game he added, “They finished in second place in the league but I’m not sure it’s a goal for everyone to go to Manchester United now unless they have three or four new signings coming in…so they can challenge Manchester City and Liverpool next season.”

It’s a seemingly fair question that doesn’t actually hold up to scrutiny.

The club’s post-Ferguson failings have been much publicised. However, the current group is on a clear upward trajectory, with a young and talented pool of players forming the nucleus of the what could be the next great United side. Genuine success feels tantalisingly close.

This summer the club has been (unusually) active in identifying a host of top targets, with the capture of the hugely exciting Jadon Sancho starting to seem like a formality.

Elsewhere, the rumour mill suggests Sancho isn’t the only high-class target, with the likes of Eduardo Camavinga, Declan Rice, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Kieran Tripper and Varane himself all thought to be on Solskjaer’s lengthy wish list.

Then there’s the Liverpool-factor. After a farcical attempt to defend their Premier League title ended with an ignominious race to scrape into the Champions League on the final day, the Anfield outfit are themselves no longer a guarantee of success.

With further investment likely, how many people would argue against Solskjaer’s promising side being the most likely to challenge Manchester City for major honours over the coming seasons?

From Varane’s perspective, he has the chance to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world, in the most watched league and in front of the biggest crowds.

All this at a time when English football seems to be entering a new era of European dominance.

What’s not to like, Frank?