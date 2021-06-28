Eduardo Camavinga: €100m asking price is just a tactic



Reports over the weekend that Ligue 1 side Rennes want €100 million (£86 million) for 18-year-old starlet Eduardo Camavinga have been explained by the reliable Mohamed Bouhafsi of RMC.

As reported yesterday on The Peoples Person, Man United are keen to sign the midfield prodigy and are set to meet with the player’s entourage this week to convince him to move to Old Trafford.

With every rumour, there is always a rumoured asking price as well that goes around and fans would have been saddened to hear the astronomically high asking price, especially for a player in the final year of his contract, and in today’s Coronavirus market.

However, Bouhafsi, who also broke the news yesterday, has cleared up what this asking price actually means, simply tweeting ‘Negotiation tactic!’.

Négociation tactic ! — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) June 28, 2021

This suggests that Rennes are in no doubt that they will have to sell the player for much less but are merely signalling their intention to drive a hard bargain.

Camavinga currently has a market value of £49m according to Transfermarkt which is a much more realistic figure.

However, as the player is entering the last year of his contract, United may even feel they can acquire his services for less still, leaving a massive gap between bid and offer price.

Camavinga’s agent is Jonathan Barnett who United will be quite familiar with because he is also the agent of left-back Luke Shaw.

Arsenal, PSG and Real Madrid have all been linked with the youngster and so in a pre-Covid world, Rennes might have expected a bidding war resulting in a figure not too far from their heady aspiration.

However, with only United appearing to be pushing forward with negotiations for now, they could have a lot more leverage.

The Red Devils may also have some leverage with the player himself, with the presence of Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial in the squad and potentially, the arrival of another France teammate, Raphael Varane, as well.

