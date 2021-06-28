Eduardo Camavinga: Sporting director discusses potential transfer

Manchester United fans have been told to not get too excited about the rumours involving Rennes’ Eduardo Camavinga.

The sensational Frenchman has emerged as a surprise potential transfer this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bolster his midfield.

Camavinga would certainly add quality to any club’s midfield and would potentially solve that troublesome position for at least a decade if not more.

United have some uncertainty surrounding their engine room as the likes of Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, and Donny van de Beek all face crucial summers.

The experienced Serbian has been linked with a reunion with Jose Mourinho at Roma, while the former Juventus man could move before his contract runs out next summer.

Florian Maurice : « Aucune offre n'a été reçue pour Eduardo Camavinga 🇫🇷, ni du PSG, ni de Manchester United. On reste calme par rapport à sa situation. Je sais qu'il ne souhaite pas partir libre. » (TV Rennes) 🔴🔵☁️ — Hadrien Grenier (@hadrien_grenier) June 28, 2021

The Tweet translates to:

Florian Maurice: “No offer was received for Eduardo Camavinga Flag of France , neither of PSG, nor of Manchester United. We remain calm in relation to his situation. I know he doesn’t want to go free.”

The Peoples Person covered how Rennes’ reported €100m asking price is simply a negotiation tactic and not a real request.

Manchester United probably can only afford half of that fee and that still depends on whether or not they’re able to sell players.

It also depends on how much they find themselves spending on a centre-back, which is understood to be the higher priority at the time being.

PSG will be tough competitors to beat for Camavinga’s signature and Rennes are probably enjoying a bidding war starting over their most valuable player.