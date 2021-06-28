Jadon Sancho: final piece of the puzzle found in Noni Madueke

A deal to bring Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho to Manchester United is expected to be completed soon, Ruhr Nachrichten have confirmed.

The England winger has been United’s top target for over a year but negotiations have proven difficult.

There have been so many reports and claims about bids that may or may not have been made and may or may not have been rejected that fans have become weary.

United legend Gary Neville tweeted last week said ‘I’ve never been more bored by a transfer in my life.’

Manchester United Closing in on Sancho

Again!

A transfer should be a joy and a moment of excitement . I’ve never been more bored by a transfer in my life to the point I feel like he’s already signed and I want to know who is next already. Not the lads fault at all I should say! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) June 26, 2021

But the good news is that the local Dortmund outlet is considered the definitive source for news related to the club and is finally speaking positively in terms of a resolution of the deal in an article published this morning.

‘The latest signals from Manchester leave little room for doubt: United will meet Borussia Dortmund’s demands,’ reporter Sascha Klaverkamp says.

‘BVB has called for a non-negotiable 90 million euro transfer fee [£77m] plus bonus payments for Jadon Sancho – and should get them.

‘According to information from Ruhr Nachrichten, a transfer agreement between the clubs is approaching, Manchester have gradually increased their offer and the 90 million mark is now in sight.’

Klaverkamp also reveals that Dortmund have found their replacement for Sancho, PSV Eindhoven’s Noni Madueke.

Madueke, a product of Spurs’ youth system, is another player in the Sancho mould: 19 years old, English, and has represented his country at every level from Under-16 to Under-21.

Eindhoven are expected to demand £17 million for the player.

‘Money that BVB will shortly receive from Manchester’, Klaverkamp says.

Gott sei Dank, as they say in Germany.