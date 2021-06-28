Jadon Sancho transfer: Manchester United finally agreed key detail

Manchester United have reportedly agreed on a transfer fee for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, as they take a huge step towards completing the deal.

🗞 Both sides have found a common denominator for the total, but the structure of the payment is yet to be finalized – the installments in which the sum is paid and any successes any figures are linked to. However, the transfer is in it's home stretch and imminent. [@SkySportDE] https://t.co/Sbs6pyN7Go

— UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) June 28, 2021