Joe Hugill: Manchester United act fast in tying down exciting youngster

Manchester United have looked to reward Joe Hugill’s good form by tying him down for the long-term future.

The young striker has impressed while playing in the club’s younger age groups and his professional contract was almost inevitable.

Hugill joined from Sunderland as he was earning rave reviews for his performances there as well.

United have adopted a transfer policy of late that involves signing young prospects who could turn into world-beaters before they become too expensive.

Hugill was given the time needed to develop with no pressure put on his shoulders to play a part in the first-team.

Joe Hugill set to sign new three-year contract at #MUFC as reward for progress with U23s. Young striker, namechecked by Solskjaer last season, will also feature for first-team in pre-season (along with other academy players). He's not 18 until October.https://t.co/doBvqegLdU — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) June 28, 2021

The Peoples Person first covered Hugill’s move to the Red Devils when it first happened in May 2020 and it’s safe to say he’s kicked on superbly.

The 17-year-old has scored 16 goals across all competitions in 27 appearances and the sky is the limit for him.

He’s also grabbed three assists so that makes it 19 goal contributions in roughly 20 matches worth of minutes.

It’s safe to say he’s been sensational for Manchester United and fans will certainly be excited for when he eventually makes his debut.

It seems, due to the Euros, supporters might get to see him in action sooner than later as it’s believed Ole Gunnar Solskjaeer will select a young squad for their pre-season tour.

Edinson Cavani has featured for his country in the Copa America and Marcus Rashford has been busy with England this summer too, leaving just Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial as the striker options for pre-season.