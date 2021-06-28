Luke Shaw: Jose Mourinho can’t get me out of his head

Manchester United star Luke Shaw has hit back at former manager Jose Mourinho as the pair’s poor relationship becomes more public.

The Portuguese manager has consistently criticised the talented Englishman but due to his new role as a pundit this summer, the criticisms have grown even more and have gotten weirder too.

Mourinho and Shaw never really got on during their time together at Old Trafford so it’s no surprise to see the latter blossom into a top player after the former’s dismissal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came in and gave the former Southampton man the perfect platform to kick on and fulfil his potential.

In fact, he’s done so well that he earned a recall to England’s first-team and is currently representing his nation in the Euros.

According to The Times, Shaw said: “I’m used to him [Mourinho] saying negative stuff about me now, so I just pass it by. He likes to talk a lot about me, as everyone has seen recently. But his voice is his own. He can say what he wants. I will focus on myself.”

He later added on Mourinho’s treatment of the players: “It’s different with different players. He likes some, he doesn’t like others. I think I fell into the category where he didn’t like me.

“I tried as hard as I could to get back on to his side but it never worked out, no matter what I did. There is no hiding that we didn’t get on.

“I think he was a brilliant manager but the past is the past. I am trying to move on but, obviously, he can’t. He continuously talks about me, which I find quite strange.

“Even some of the [England] lads have said, ‘What’s his problem?’ and, ‘Why does he keep talking?’ Hopefully he can find his peace with that and finally move on and stop worrying about me.

“Clearly I am in his head a lot and he clearly thinks about me a lot. Yes because I don’t think any of you realise the two or three years I had with him and how bad it was then, what it was like then.

“What he says now is nothing compared to how it used to be. I’m being totally honest. I am so past it now. I have grown up a lot. The three years I had with him, I learnt a lot.

“I find it easy to ignore him now and even laugh about it. But it’s better just to ignore it and move on.

“I think it can have an effect but the way he was with me, that was him and he had his personal agenda. But I think everyone I had around me at the club was fully with me 100 per cent, so whatever went on between me and him was our own thing.

“But around the club with the chairman [executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward], they all supported me fully. So I felt the backing from the club, but not the manager at that point, but I knew I would be able to outlast him and I have and I can just focus on getting better and improving.”

The Peoples Person wrote a review on Shaw’s season and it’s safe to say there were hardly any complaints.

Hopefully this will be the end of this public dispute, especially since Mourinho is going to be plying his trade in Serie A next season with Roma.

Knowing the former Chelsea man though, he’s unlikely to keep quiet any time soon and will probably even get harsher with his criticisms after Shaw’s comments.