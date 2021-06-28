Most fans believe Man United should keep Diogo Dalot

Most Manchester United fans would like to see Diogo Dalot return to the fold and be given a second chance in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first team squad.

In light of reports today from Italy claiming that United have set a £15 million asking price for the player, fans were asked on The Peoples Person Facebook page ‘What should United do now with Dalot? Bring him back into the fold, loan him out again, or sell?’

Those in favour of keeping him at Old Trafford next season said:

‘Bring him back, great cover for RB or LB. This season coming will be terrible for injuries the biggest and best squad will win.’

‘Why look for Trippier for 30k when Dalot is already a United player, he is younger than Trippier and as good. Bring him back in a keep the 30k toward a CDM.’

‘I think United should stick with the right back because he has all it takes to be one of the best. At just 21-22 years, he still has a lot to offer for one of the biggest club in the world.’

‘I don’t know why the coach sent him on loan for the first place. He is young and talented.’

‘Dalot should stay and provide competition to AWB and share RB duties. He could even slot in at LB if both Shaw and Telles are out. Money should be better spent elsewhere to boost other positions such as CM and ST.’

‘He is not bad, I would take him as a squad player and competition for AWB.’

‘Bring him back. That boy is good. How can people say “Not good enough for Man United” but the likes of Milan and Real Madrid want the dude? Baffling.’

‘This boy with Sancho can do wonders on the right flank … United should keep him.’

‘If rotation is guaranteed, keep him, renew his contract and increase his wage to scare aware suitors. Dalot is becoming a world class player.’

Those against keeping him said:

‘Sell him for 15million and put that money towards Trippier. we have Ethan Laird, in 2 years Ethan should be ready for senior squad.’

‘Ole doesn’t trust him, I suggest we loan him out or sell him so as to continue his growth, we cannot hamper someone’s growth.’

‘Sell him because he is poor defensively. A full back is not a winger but firstly a defender.

The intensity and physicality of the PL is too much for Dalot, he is too injury prone. It’s the right time to cash in Dalot before he gets another or other injuries.’

‘The boy should leave before Ole spoils his career. He will do same with Dalot as he did with Van de Beek. Dalot can give us 10 years of consistency but average Ole is not seeing that.’