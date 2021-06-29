Donny van de Beek: Transfer rumours cleared up about Manchester United star

Manchester United star Donny van de Beek‘s future has been cleared up by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano who has made Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s position on him transparent.

The talented Dutchman has been the subject of many transfer rumours, though none of them have truly grown.

Van de Beek arrived from Ajax last summer as United’s main summer signing along with the likes of Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles, Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri.

Many expected it would be the young midfielder who would shine brightest with the team but instead it was the experienced Uruguayan who exceeded expectations.

Van de Beek certainly didn’t feature as much as he would have liked and so reports grew around apparent unhappiness.

Solskjær is happy with Donny van de Beek. The player has always been a fantastic professional and has never been angry at the manager or club. He has always been focused on the pitch. He wants to stay and prove himself #mulive [@FabrizioRomano, @StrettyNews] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 29, 2021

The Peoples Person previously covered reports that claimed the Red Devils were open to a Van de Beek sale if a club came in with the right valuation.

There were never any doubts over his professionalism as he and his agent both shut down rumours multiple times.

The problem is, Van de Beek won’t remain patient forever and has to be given more of a chance to prove himself next season.

Otherwise, there are no doubts he would be unhappy and look to leave, despite being a clearly talented player.

Manchester United would struggle to move Van de Beek on for more than he arrived as well and so it would be an all-around loss on all levels.

Hopefully it won’t come to that and Solskjaer can manage the situation in his favour, unlocking a player who can undoubtedly make the team better.