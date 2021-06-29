Eduardo Camavinga: Why Manchester United are desperate for transfer to happen

Manchester United’s interest in Rennes’ Eduardo Camavinga is believed to be official and although there was no bid just yet, it’s understood he’s a key target, and for good reason.

After all, signing the young Frenchman would mean you have a solid midfielder for at least the next decade.

Although his young age is a plus, it’s not the only thing Camavinga has got going for him as he’s clearly a talented player.

It’s been said that he refused to extend his stay in Rennes and given how his contract expires next summer, it’s no surprise to see him linked with a move away this transfer window.

United are understood to be keen on a midfielder but have first prioritised the signing of Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho and a centre-back, before going on to attempt to steal Camavinga.

Eduardo Camavinga p90 in Ligue 1 2020/2021: 60.7 successful passes [89%]

7.8 ball recoveries

6.6 progressive carries

5.8 passes into the final third

4.9 tackles + interceptions

3.7 progressive passes

One of the best young midfielders on the planet. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/C2vZ50JThH — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) June 28, 2021

The Peoples Person covered the news that claimed Rennes had not received any offers for Camavinga just yet, despite heavily reported interest.

Not only are the numbers above impressive but they also indicate that he is a midfielder who is comfortable in all aspects of his game.

Given how Manchester United need improvement in their problematic double-pivot, it’s easy to see why they’ve identified Camavinga.

The unimaginative duo of Scott McTominay and Fred failed to break down many stubborn defences last season and while Sancho might help solve that problem, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer clearly wants to build a dynamic team.

Solidity is important too and it’s perhaps why Camavinga is being targeted because he will help improve an otherwise shaky defence.

The main issue in this deal, as it is with many, is Rennes’ asking price and perhaps the player’s inclination to remain in France, with PSG registering interest too.