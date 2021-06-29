Jamaica want Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood to switch national teams



The Jamaican national team are looking to persuade Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood to join their squad ahead of next year’s world cup qualifiers according to reports.

Greenwood was born in Bradford but his parents are Jamaican.

He made his senior debut for England last September but is still eligible to switch as he is under 21.

The Telegraph reports that Jamaica’s coach, Theodore Whitmore, is eager to add to an already strong squad. Bayer Leverkusen’s pacey winger, Leon Bailey, Bristol City’s defender, Adrian Mariappa and Fulham’s attacking midfielder, Bobby Decordova-Reid are among the names in the squad.

Greenwood fell out of favour last season with England coach, Gareth Southgate, after breaking Covid-19 rules at the team hotel and then having a difficult first half of the season with United.

However, he regained his form and finished the season strongly, scoring eight goals in 11 games for the Red Devils.

Although considered for Southgate’s European Championship squad, an ‘underlying injury’ meant he was left out.

United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may privately have been pleased to see the young talent getting a summer’s rest to help ease him into further career maturity.

Among United fans, Greenwood getting a rest from football after an up and down season is certainly welcome and now, with the potential signing of Borrussia Dortmund winger, Jadon Sancho, there will be less emphasis on Greenwood to produce under pressure.

With England, there is tough competition for places.

United’s Marcus Rashford has struggled to get into Southgate’s 11 in this summer’s Euros, while Sancho on the other wing has also faced stiff competition.

Up front for England, Harry Kane may well be the starter of choice for another few years yet.

For Greenwood, the question is whether he will get the game-time he desires.

With Jamaica, he certainly would.

If the 19 year-old stuck with England however, while managing to guarantee himself a starting place in future, it would only be good for his club, as it would mean that he had fulfilled his huge potential.

