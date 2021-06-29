Paul Pogba compares Eduardo Camavinga to Kylian Mbappe



Manchester United star Paul Pogba has had his say on his club’s rumoured transfer target Eduardo Camavinga after an impressive club season and international year for the youngster.

As reported here on The Peoples Person on Sunday, Camavinga has been heavily linked with United over the past few days and representatives from Old Trafford are reported to be going to speak to the Frenchman’s entourage this week.

It has been rumoured that his club, Rennes are willing to listen to offers for the player.

And according to the Express, Pogba has given a glowing recommendation of the 18-year-old and likened him to a global superstar.

“I followed his matches in Ligue 1, he’s young but he’s like Kylian – you don’t talk to him about age,” Pogba told a press conference.

In Ligue 1 last season, Camavinga played regularly, appearing 35 times, scoring one goal and assisting two. It was clear progress from a player who had already attracted interest from the likes of United and Real Madrid in his maiden season for the French club.

The young Frenchman also played in the Champions League last time out, the top tier of European football, where he appeared four times, assisting one goal.

Pogba then went on to praise how the player handles himself on the football stage.

‘He already has a maturity, a serenity that I didn’t have at his age, and that a lot of players don’t have.’

‘It’s a pleasure to see him put on this jersey [the French national side], score his first goal, it was beautiful. I only wish him the best and even more, because he has everything to succeed.’

‘The future is in his hands. He is also comfortable as a person.’

Pogba’s endorsement and enthusiasm for the player should cause excitement among United fans who will hope that his transfer can be secured this summer.

With another French player, Raphael Varane, also reportedly being courted by United this summer, ‘Agent Pogba’ could prove very influential in encouraging his international teammates to join him at Old Trafford, where they could, alongside Anthony Martial, form a considerable French contingent in the United side.

