Paul Pogba: Manchester United make key decision on his future

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to take a huge risk when it comes to Paul Pogba‘s future as whispers over a potential departure grow.

The talented midfielder was a part of the France team who were just knocked out by Switzerland after losing out on penalties.

Some United fans were ok with that loss because it meant Pogba could get some extra rest in order to feel rejuvenated before the next season begins.

The sensational Frenchman will undoubtedly be key to any success Ole Gunnar Solskjaer enjoys but the uncertainty surrounding his future has caused some anxiety.

Pogba’s current contract runs out next summer, meaning the Red Devils have to move him on this transfer window if they hope to make any money out of a sale.

#mufc prefer to keep Paul Pogba and take the risk of him leaving for free if he doesn't sign a new contract. There is no chance he leaves United for €40m this summer #mulive [@FabrizioRomano, @Strettycast] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 29, 2021

The Peoples Person previously reported on fans who felt Pogba was being unfairly criticised by pundits who insist on lambasting him.

Losing the former Juventus man for free for a second time will undoubtedly cause some embarrassment for Manchester United.

Once again, it will be due to their own undoing as they took far too long to negotiate over his future and decide what to do.

As big a talent as Pogba is, United should have set a deadline for him to commit over a year ago or moved him on, rather than risk the unnecessary uncertainty they’re currently experiencing.

This hesitancy has caused chaos in their plans as they look to set Solskjaer up for success in the next campaign.

Nonetheless, players have changed their minds in the past so it’s possible they could yet convince him to stay beyond the next summer.