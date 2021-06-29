Paul Pogba posts man of the tournament statistics for France in Euro 2020

Despite France’s unexpected exit from Euro 2020 last night and despite the criticism from ITV’s pundit team, Manchester United’s Paul Pogba will surely be remembered as one of the players of the tournament.

In France’s short 4-game contribution to the finals, Pogba was arguably man of the match in three – at least, for his own team.

The statistics bear out that claim.

The 28-year-old registered the most touches, most passes, most recoveries, won the most duels, made most passes into the final third, played the most through balls, created most chances from open play and created the most big chances of the French team in the tournament.

He also completed the second most take-ons and entered the penalty area the second most times.

Paul Pogba for #FRA at #EURO2020 ◉ Most touches

◉ Most passes

◉ Most recoveries

◉ Most duels won

◉ Most passes into final ⅓

◉ Most through balls

◉ Most open-play chances created

◉ Most Big Chances created La Pioche. ⛏ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 28, 2021

In last night’s game alone, Pogba achieved 92% pass accuracy, was successful in five out of six take-ons – the most of his team, created four chances – the most of his team, and scored a superb goal.

Paul Pogba’s game by numbers vs. Switzerland: 101 total touches

92% pass accuracy

6 attempted take-ons

5 successful take-ons

4 chances created

3 fouls suffered

2 attempted tackles

2 successful tackles

1 goal Some of his passes today… 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/Ov5GPPw4UM — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) June 28, 2021

He also made 12 recoveries— the most of his team, won 11 duels – also the most and was fouled three times, also the most.

Paul Pogba tonight: 101 touches

72 passes completed (92.3%)

12 recoveries made — most

11 duels won — most

5 take-ons completed — most

4 chances created — most

• 1 big chance created

3 times fouled — most

1 goal He was immense all tournament. Now, it's time to rest. pic.twitter.com/VUetWauHcI — UtdArena (@utdarena) June 28, 2021

Despite being on the losing side, it was another master class from the 28-year-old, who is currently in negotiations with United about extending his contract.

The tournament as a whole must have left United’s chiefs and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in no doubt that they must do whatever they can to convince Pogba to stay at the club and to build next season’s side around him so that they can get the best out of him, as French coach Didier Deschamps was able to again for les Bleus.