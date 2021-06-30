Cristiano Ronaldo to Man United could be on as Juventus exit confirmed

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed overnight that Cristiano Ronaldo is not negotiating a new contract with Juventus, fuelling speculation that he could be on his way to Manchester United.

With one year left on his contract with the Old Lady, Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes were set to decide on whether he would stay in or leave Turin at the end of his Euro 2020 campaign.

And, according to the transfer guru, part of that decision has now been made.

‘Cristiano Ronaldo is not negotiating a new contract with Juventus, as of today,’ Romano tweeted in the early hours of this morning.

‘Club now waiting for Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes to decide if leaving Juventus this summer or not.

‘Cristiano is still under contract with Juventus until June 2022 (€31m net/season).’

Romano also confirmed that United and Borussia Dortmund could complete the deal to bring Jadon Sancho to Old Trafford, a deal many believed would then exclude United from a move for the Portuguese superstar.

But a sensational switch back to Manchester could still happen for Ronaldo due to various reasons.

First, although it seems highly unlikely that United would match his £513,000 per week salary, the player has already been reported as saying he would be willing to take a considerable pay cut to join the right team. There would not be many clubs that could offer, say, a two-year deal worth around £350,000 – £400,000 per week, but United would be one of them.

Second, it would be a ‘typical’ Glazer move. United’s controlling shareholders, the Glazer family, also own American Football side, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and they bought the world’s greatest quarter back, Tom Brady, to that club at the age of 42, to a lot of raised eyebrows.

Not only was that move rewarded commercially, it also brought success on the pitch, and so the American tycoons could well seek to replicate the tactic with CR7.

Third, there is the question of ‘where else?’. Ronaldo could, of course, see out his final year at Juve but that would reduce his chances of a final hurrah at a top, top club the following summer. PSG have been mooted but it’s unclear whether the French league would hold the same appeal for the 36-year-old as another roll of the dice in the Premier.

Ronaldo would also be required to share the limelight somewhat with the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

It is, of course, not transfer speculation to bet your house on, but there is certainly enough reason to believe that Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford is not the pie-in-the-sky story that many fans believe it to be and may still happen despite Sancho’s imminent arrival.