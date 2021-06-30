Harry Maguire: Manchester United fans stunned by statistically dominant performance

Manchester United fans were absolutely in awe of Harry Maguire‘s performance for his country after England sent Germany home packing in the Euros.

The towering centre-back was crucial in his side’s 2-0 victory, helping them keep a clean-sheet against some of the best attackers in the world.

Maguire was once a doubt for the Euros after picking up an injury that saw him miss out on United’s Europa League final clash vs Villareal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s men failed to win that match without him and there were always questions over whether the result would have been different had he been available.

Based on Maguire’s stats from the game vs Germany, there is a good reason to believe he could have made a difference for his club too.

Harry Maguire’s game by numbers vs. Germany: 88% pass accuracy

66 total touches

6/6 aerial duels won

4/6 ground duels won

4 final third passes

4 clearances

2 shots

1 block So dominant. 💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/zAEHMLQwe7 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) June 29, 2021

Fans also had this to say:

No one can deny that Maguire is a world class centre back. Was simply sensational tonight. What a player. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) June 29, 2021

Maguire awarded MOTM https://t.co/p48Cm3LRGS — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) June 29, 2021

Harry Maguire now looks like a £80m rated central defender, he’s absolutely unreal and has been for some time. — utdmedia (@ManUnitedMedia) June 29, 2021

The Peoples Person previously reported when Maguire had insisted he was fit for his country and it’s safe to say he’s proved that so far.

The powerful Englishman was absolutely sensational and can be thoroughly proud of that performance.

Not only was he effective in his own box but he attempted to cause damage to his opponent’s box with his ball-playing ability on show.

It could even be argued that Maguire should have had a goal to his name vs Germany, though no one’s likely to forget this display anytime soon anyway.