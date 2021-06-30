Jadon Sancho to Man United, deal finally confirmed by Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United have agreed a deal with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of Jadon Sancho.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has issued his famous ‘here we go!’ tweet to confirm that the agreement has been reached for a fee of €90 million plus add-ons.

Jadon Sancho to Manchester United… HERE WE GO! 🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC #Sancho Done deal confirmed. Agreement reached between Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund. €90m with add ons. Agents fee and personal terms agreed, contract until 2026. Medicals pending – then it’ll be official. pic.twitter.com/VBto2JqbtK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 30, 2021

