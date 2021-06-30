Jadon Sancho to Man United, deal finally confirmed by Fabrizio Romano

by Red Billy
Manchester United have agreed a deal with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of Jadon Sancho.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has issued his famous ‘here we go!’ tweet to confirm that the agreement has been reached for a fee of €90 million plus add-ons.

More details to follow …

