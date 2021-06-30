Jadon Sancho transfer: Manchester United fans lose their minds over confirmation

by Marwan Harraz
written by Marwan Harraz
Manchester United fans have broken the internet with their reaction to the confirmation of Jadon Sancho‘s transfer from Borussia Dortmund.

The sensational Englishman was the club’s main target for over a year now and so supporters have been waiting a long time for his arrival.

In fact, it can be said that despite all the positive updates of late, many fans still believed United wouldn’t actually get the deal over the line.

Given how slowly the transfer has progressed, it’s no surprise supporters held reservations over how long it would take to become official, if at all.

Even with this latest update, as exciting as it is, unfortunately fans will have to wait for an official announcement from the club itself.

Sancho’s arrival will undoubtedly add much-needed dynamism to Manchester United’s attack and it also brings some fear factor back too.

The versatile winger has done superbly well in Germany since leaving Manchester City and has had time to gain some valuable experience.

United have been told by Dortmund fans in the past that they don’t really know just how good Sancho is and how good a player they’re receiving.

It’s certainly brilliant feedback and fans will be impatiently waiting to see him in a red shirt, hopefully in pre-season.

