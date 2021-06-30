Jesse Lingard: Fabrizio Romano explains Manchester United star’s transfer intentions

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has told Manchester United fans exactly what to expect in regards to Jesse Lingard‘s future as rumours surrounding a switch to West Ham continues to grow.

The talented Englishman has a year left on his contract and that has led to doubts being raised over his future.

Lingard was seemingly no longer needed at United as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to use other players in his squad such as Daniel James and Juan Mata.

The lack of minutes meant the academy graduate became unhappy and sought to revive his career elsewhere, leading to a loan to West Ham.

Under David Moyes, Lingard found regular football and regained his form, so much so he was part of the preliminary England squad for the Euros.

Here’s what Romano had to say on his future: “From what I heard it’s West Ham or #mufc. I don’t see him leaving for another club — If he has to leave Manchester United it’s for West Ham. If not, he’s staying at United and they’re going to discuss his contract.”

Fabrizio Romano on Jesse Lingard: "From what I heard it's West Ham or #mufc. I don't see him leaving for another club — If he has to leave Manchester United it's for West Ham. If not, he's staying at United and they're going to discuss his contract." #mulive [@Strettycast] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 29, 2021

The Peoples Person previously covered a report on how Lingard will be handed a three-year contract and a salary increase due to West Ham’s inability to fund a transfer.

Some fans will feel the above report is inconsistent with the reports that have been coming out stating otherwise.

The more consistent thread is Lingard’s desire for first-team football, primarily at his boyhood club but elsewhere if necessary and promised.

Even though he would be a good squad option at Manchester United, Solskjaer is unlikely to give him the minutes he’s looking for, particularly if Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho arrives.

Although Romano only sees him leaving to join West Ham, it’s likely he will accept a transfer to any decently levelled team that can guarantee him a role as a key player.