Luke Shaw: Manchester United man stars vs Germany

Manchester United fans couldn’t hold back their love for Luke Shaw following his performance vs Germany and his statistics show he deserves all the current attention.

The talented Englishman helped his country keep a clean-sheet as they famously defeated Joachim Low’s men 2-0 at Wembley Stadium.

Shaw’s form for United this season has seen him return from the dead for his national side after not being called up for action for multiple years.

It’s safe to say the former Southampton man has not let Gareth Southgate down so far and perhaps has even exceeded expectations.

Shaw’s numbers are absolutely sensational as well and fans will be hoping he can return to Old Trafford as a winner.

Luke Shaw’s game by numbers vs. Germany: 100% tackles won

91% pass accuracy

5 final third passes

2 ball recoveries

1 clearance

1 foul won

1 assist

0.64 xA Consistent class. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Wt567PY1iN — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) June 29, 2021

Luke Shaw among England players at #EURO2020: Most passes into the box [18]

Most chances created [5]

Most open play chances created [4]

Most big chances created [2]

Most xA [1.08] Jose, are you watching? 👀 pic.twitter.com/OqJih5Hq5z — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) June 29, 2021

Fans had this to say about his performance:

Shaw made both the goals btw, what a player. My LB — Trey (@UTDTrey) June 29, 2021

Luke Shaw has done his talking both on and off the pitch, Mourinho can shut up now. — Al Foran (@ImpressionistAL) June 29, 2021

Luke Shaw keeps on getting better, world class — Aidan Walsh 🔰 (@AidanWalshMUFC) June 29, 2021

The Peoples Person previously reported Shaw’s message to Mourinho and it’s safe to say if that doesn’t keep the manager quiet, his performances will.

The talented defender is still pretty young and not quite yet in the prime of his career so he could get even better.

Although it’s taken him longer than anticipated, he has finally come good for Manchester United and potentially could still keep it up for another five years at least.