Luke Shaw: Manchester United man stars vs Germany

by Marwan Harraz
Manchester United fans couldn’t hold back their love for Luke Shaw following his performance vs Germany and his statistics show he deserves all the current attention.

The talented Englishman helped his country keep a clean-sheet as they famously defeated Joachim Low’s men 2-0 at Wembley Stadium.

Shaw’s form for United this season has seen him return from the dead for his national side after not being called up for action for multiple years.

It’s safe to say the former Southampton man has not let Gareth Southgate down so far and perhaps has even exceeded expectations.

Shaw’s numbers are absolutely sensational as well and fans will be hoping he can return to Old Trafford as a winner.

Fans had this to say about his performance:

The Peoples Person previously reported Shaw’s message to Mourinho and it’s safe to say if that doesn’t keep the manager quiet, his performances will.

The talented defender is still pretty young and not quite yet in the prime of his career so he could get even better.

Although it’s taken him longer than anticipated, he has finally come good for Manchester United and potentially could still keep it up for another five years at least.

