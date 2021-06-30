Manchester United interested in Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka

Manchester United could reportedly target Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka, if Paul Pogba decides to leave the club.

Pogba has just one year remaining on his current deal and it’s believed has so far refused to commit to an extended stay at Old Trafford.

With his value quickly dropping, the club are said to be making contingency plans and reports from Germany have indicated that Germany star Goretzka is seen as a possible replacement.

Bild’s Christian Falk today Tweeted:

Man United is interested in Leon Goretzka if Paul Pogba is leaving United

The claims were backed up by Sport 1’s Florian Plettenberg, who sounded a note of caution:

Update Goretzka: Yes, Man United is interested in him (according to Sportbild). MUFC have called his management in the last few days. But it remains unchanged: LG listens to the offers. But he still wants to extend his contract with FC Bayern. He loves the club.

Goretzka has impressed in a variety of roles for club and country, being used mainly as either a defensive or box-to-box midfielder.

Although he missed the start of the European Championships with a niggling injury, the all-action dynamo scored the vital equaliser from the bench in Germany’s 2-2 draw against Hungary.

He started his first game of the tournament in Die Mannschaft’s second-round defeat to old foes, England, but struggled to impose himself and was overshadowed by the superb Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips.

However, the midfield marauder had another excellent season in the Bundesliga, scoring 5 goals and creating 5 more from 12 starts.

One way or the other, Pogba’s future is likely to be resolved this summer. After a good campaign under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he went on to play a starring role for France at Euro 2020.

United are known to be keen to tie him down to a new deal, but much will depend on the demands made by the Frenchman and his agent, Mino Raiola, who currently holds all of the cards in negotiations.

It makes sense that his current club should be planning for all eventualities, however, Goretzka is one of Bayern Munich’s crown jewels, so luring him to Old Trafford would be incredibly difficult, not to mention costly.

It remains to be seen if Goretzka would even consider the move. He certainly seems settled in Germany and, like so many of his countrymen, would appear to be completely content at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Not ‘Mission Impossible’ then, but certainly ‘Mission Unlikely’.