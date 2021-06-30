Paul Pogba: Manchester United face PSG interest despite bid to keep star onboard

Manchester United star Paul Pogba reportedly could be on his way to PSG if all things go smoothly, much to the horror of the fans at Old Trafford.

The sensational midfielder was sensational for his country during their failed attempt to win the Euros and many supporters couldn’t wait to see him back in action on club level.

United fans had no real problem with France losing to Switzerland in sensational fashion in the round of 16 as it meant he would get extra rest before meeting up for pre-season.

However, Pogba might not be coming back to the club for the long term as his rumours over his uncertain future continue to grow.

The former Juventus man’s current contract runs out next summer and there are undoubtedly multiple clubs keen on his signature.

According to Foot Mercato, PSG are in dialogue with Pogba, having first made contact with his agent Mino Raiola back in March.

It’s understood the talented Frenchman is open to the move, with the Ligue 1 club determined to spend big this summer and improve their midfield.

The Peoples Person previously covered a report on how the Red Devils are willing to risk letting Pogba leave for free next summer, rather than selling him this window for €40m.

It’s an interesting strategy from those at Old Trafford but perhaps they feel they can convince the academy graduate to change his mind before January comes around.

If they don’t then foreign clubs are allowed to approach him to sign him for free and Manchester United will spend the six months after that toiling to find a capable enough replacement.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side are paying the price for their own delays in offering a suitable contract to Pogba and are now left with a massive mess to sort out.

Perhaps if PSG break their bank for him now then United would even let him go this summer instead.