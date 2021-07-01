Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United make key decision on his future

Manchester United are reportedly focussing on tying down Bruno Fernandes following the completion of Jadon Sancho‘s transfer from Borussia Dortmund.

The Portuguese magician only just arrived in January 2020 but such has been his impact that he’s being handed a new contract, not out of fear of a potential departure but rather to reward him.

Bruno has been United’s talisman ever since arriving, helping transform Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s team and potentially even saving his job.

The legendary Norwegian was under pressure to deliver a Champions League qualification spot and the former Sporting Lisbon man’s arrival helped spark a good run of form.

Anything good that the Red Devils did came through Bruno and until now he’s arguably still their main man.

Manchester United next priority will be Bruno Fernandes contract. After adding another top salary with Jadon Sancho, Man Utd board know they’ve to progress in discussions [already opened] with Bruno about a new agreement. 🔴 #MUFC Updates expected this month. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 1, 2021

The Peoples Person previously wrote a piece protecting Bruno after some harsh and frankly undeserved criticism on social media.

Under Solskjaer, Manchester United have been careful with their wage structure and are finally unwilling to break the rules for anyone.

This means there is a clear hierarchy in the wages and while Bruno will probably be handed a raise, it won’t break the bank either.

After all, United have learnt in the past that making an exception for one player financially will ruin the balance for everyone in the squad too.

This became massively apparent as recently as Alexis Sanchez’s arrival from Arsenal after he turned down Manchester City who refused to bend to his wage demands.

Nonetheless, the Red Devils won’t encounter a similar issue with Bruno and fans would agree he deserves to be rewarded.