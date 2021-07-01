Injury ends Manchester United’s pursuit of Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele

Manchester United are reported to have withdrawn their interest in Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele.

The France international had been linked with a move to Old Trafford since the latter stages of the summer 2020 transfer window.

Despite reports at the time indicating that Dembele was interested in the move, nothing materialised and the player went on to enjoy a decent campaign in Catalonia.

However, rumours around a move have continued to linger and it was previously thought that the talented winger could represent a low-budget alternative to Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

The Mirror has reported claims from Spain that a new United bid was thought to be imminent, with the club having been prepared to pay €50m (£43m) to finally land the injury-plagued star.

A move for the former Rennes speedster would have seemed like a major leap of faith by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The youngster was regarded as one of football’s brightest young talents when he swapped Dortmund for Barcelona in a mind-boggling £135m deal back in 2017.

However, he’s been cursed by troubling muscular injuries during his time at the Camp Nou and has rarely seemed to stay fit for long enough to showcase his undoubted ability.

Any likelihood of the move to Manchester being rekindled took a major blow when the mercurial wide-man limped out of the European Championships with a knee injury.

It has now been revealed that Dembele has undergone successful surgery that will leave him out of action for 4 months.

The news will be a blow to Barcelona. With Dembele entering the final year of his contract, he may well have been a likely candidate to help the cash-strapped club recoup some money through sales.

Confirmation today that Sancho will finally make his long-awaited move to United appears to have hammered the final nail into what remained of the Dembele deal.

It’s to be hoped that he can recover fully from this latest setback and rediscover the superb form that made him such a highly-prized asset in the first place.