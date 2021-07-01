James Tavernier: Manchester United’s alternative to Kieran Trippier



Earlier this summer, it was reported that Manchester United hold an interest in signing Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier as a supporting right back option.

In finding a back-up right back, United will be hoping for a repeat of what developed last season on the other wing, where the signing of Alex Telles from Porto encouraged a Players’ Player of the Year Award winning season from Luke Shaw.

Now, it looks like United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is considering an alternative to Trippier in Rangers’ James Tavernier.

According to 90min.com, the Red Devils are among four Premier League sides interested in the 29 year-old who has blossomed playing in Scotland after an underwhelming start to his career.

Arsenal, Brighton, Norwich and Man United are the interested parties listed.

For Rangers last season, he created 16 assists in all competitions and achieved eight Man of the Match awards.

His experience and attacking bias would perhaps be the perfect foil for 23 year-old Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s defensive-leaning style.

Having a different option at right back would help United in games where they struggle to unlock defences or where they are pushing for a come-back.

Tavernier signed a new three-year contract for Rangers last April but given, like many clubs, the Scottish champions suffered financial losses due to the global pandemic, they may be tempted to accept a certain fee.

The interest in Tavernier, however, may also be a negotiation tactic to force Atletico Madrid to lower their valuation of England international Trippier.

In any case, having multiple transfer options is important.

For now though, after all but officially announcing the signing of winger Jadon Sancho, United’s priorities are at centre-back and in midifeld.

