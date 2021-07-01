Man United in pole for Raphael Varane as Sergio Ramos agrees Paris St Germain move

Manchester United’s chances of signing Real Madrid centre back Raphael Varane have been boosted considerably this afternoon after it was reported that Sergio Ramos has agreed a two-year deal with Paris st Germain.

Tier 1 reporter, RMC’s Mohamed Bouhafsi broke the news this afternoon on Twitter, also confirming that the player will have his medical in ‘the coming days’.

The news was confirmed minutes later by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who tweeted ‘Sergio Ramos is set to join Paris Saint-Germain in the next days, as @mohamedbouhafsi

reported! He’s expected to undergo his medical in the next few days as new PSG player.’

The news does not necessarily mean that PSG are out of the race for Varane, but it certainly seems less likely.

The French side were alternately linked with each centre-back with no clear favourite as to which they would sign.

There were also conflicting reports about Varane’s preferred destination, with some reports claiming that he also favoured a PSG switch and others claiming that he wanted the challenge of playing in the Premier League.

With no other major clubs currently in the hunt for a centre back apart from Real Madrid themselves, this leaves the Varane situation almost certainly down to a straight choice between staying at Real or joining United.

Again, there have been conflicting reports about whether Real, having lost Ramos, have redoubled their efforts to keep the 28-year-old or whether they are keen to sell to raise funds for transfer targets such as Kylian Mbappe.

With Paul Pogba also holding out on a new deal at United, some sort of player exchange or part-exchange has also been mooted if the Red Devils cannot convince him to stay.

With a deal for Jadon Sancho already agreed in principle, the signs are good that United are closing in on another world class player with the transfer window less than a month old.