Manchester United close in on Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane

Manchester United are said to be close to agreeing a deal with Real Madrid for the transfer of Raphael Varane.

The report, from ESPN’s Mark Ogden, states that Varane is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s primary defensive target and that the two clubs are in advanced talks over a fee.

United have been frequently linked with a swoop for a new centre-back this summer, with Sevilla’s Jules Kounde and Villareal’s Pau Torres also believed to be under consideration.

However, with Los Blancos said to be willing to negotiate a suitable fee for a player entering the final year of his contract, it seems that talks between the two clubs are advancing quickly.

United are said to believe that a fee of around €50m (£43m) would be enough to secure the Frenchman’s services.

The news comes hot on the heels of yesterday’s confirmation that an agreement between United and Borussia Dortmund has finally been reached for the exciting Jadon Sancho.

It was previously believed that United would face competition for Varane’s services from French giants Paris St-Germain.

However, The Peoples Person recently covered a report from The Independent that Varane saw Old Trafford as the perfect place to experience a new stage in his much-decorated career.

The Frenchman has a reputation for being one of the best centre-backs in world football and would be expected to form the kind of partnership with Harry Maguire that the club has lacked since the halcyon days of Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic.

At 28 years of age, he’s entering his prime years and with Real Madrid reported to be suffering from financial difficulties due to the global pandemic, this would appear to be the perfect time for them to cash in on a player whose value is shrinking.

The Spanish giants are believed to be ready to offload a group of players to fund a rebuild under new coach Carlo Ancelotti, with Varane likely to be one the first to leave.

If the latest reports are to believed, it could prompt something of a sea-change in how the Old Trafford club is perceived to approach transfer business.

After widespread criticism from fans and pundits about their lethargic approach to signings, snaring two in-demand stars within a short space of time would represent the kind of laser-guided focus on the side’s shortcomings that many have found sorely lacking in recent years.