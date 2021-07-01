Raphael Varane: Manchester United fans get excited over potential transfer

by Marwan Harraz
written by Marwan Harraz
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Manchester United fans have probably gotten carried away with the potential transfer of Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane after multiple reports emerged claiming it was a possibility.

The club have only just officially announced the impending transfer of Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, subject to a medical, and the news has wasted no time in reporting their next target.

Suddenly there were reports from various sources claiming United are hugely keen on Varane and will now make a real move for him.

It’s no secret Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is on the lookout for a centre-back but many felt the talented Frenchman was just using the club to secure a better deal for himself in Madrid.

Varane’s current contract runs out next summer and it’s a no-brainer to make a real effort to sign him.

https://twitter.com/ManUnitedMedia/status/1410643887677399050?s=20

The Peoples Person previously covered a report on how PSG have seemingly secured Sergio Ramos’ signature and how that means the Red Devils have a ‘clear’ run in their bid to sign Varane.

There are no obvious rivals for Solskjaer’s side in their efforts to sign the World Cup winner so the auction Madrid were hoping to start, probably won’t happen now.

If Manchester United play their cards right, they could secure Varane’s signature for relatively cheap too.

Latest Top Stories...

Jadon Sancho transfer: Manchester United fans lose their...

Luke Shaw: Manchester United man stars vs Germany

Harry Maguire: Manchester United fans stunned by statistically...

Donny van de Beek: Transfer rumours cleared up...

Jamaica want Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood to switch...

Paul Pogba: Manchester United make key decision on...