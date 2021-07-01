Raphael Varane: Manchester United fans get excited over potential transfer

Manchester United fans have probably gotten carried away with the potential transfer of Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane after multiple reports emerged claiming it was a possibility.

The club have only just officially announced the impending transfer of Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, subject to a medical, and the news has wasted no time in reporting their next target.

Suddenly there were reports from various sources claiming United are hugely keen on Varane and will now make a real move for him.

It’s no secret Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is on the lookout for a centre-back but many felt the talented Frenchman was just using the club to secure a better deal for himself in Madrid.

Varane’s current contract runs out next summer and it’s a no-brainer to make a real effort to sign him.

https://twitter.com/ManUnitedMedia/status/1410643887677399050?s=20

Remember when we looked likely to sign Sean Longstaff, now we’ve acquired one of the best young talents in Sancho and looking to add one of the best CB’s itw in Varane… — 🌊™️ (@RealistGlizzy) July 1, 2021

Varane’s one of those signings who you put in dream teams etc but never think will actually happen loool — ‏ً (@utdcynical) July 1, 2021

I have gone from "Varane is definitely using us for getting a new contract at Madrid" to thinking about "Varane and Maguire are one hell of a CB partnership" real quick. pic.twitter.com/j8LH6fpS3N — ً (@TheFergusonWay) July 1, 2021

Reports on Varane look very encouraging. Some very good sources saying that some progress has been made. Let's see. — The United Link 🏆 (@TheUnitedLink) July 1, 2021

Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire would be the best centre back partnership in the world. pic.twitter.com/XhQOw84a0N — Alexei (@MUFC_redarmy99) July 1, 2021

The Peoples Person previously covered a report on how PSG have seemingly secured Sergio Ramos’ signature and how that means the Red Devils have a ‘clear’ run in their bid to sign Varane.

There are no obvious rivals for Solskjaer’s side in their efforts to sign the World Cup winner so the auction Madrid were hoping to start, probably won’t happen now.

If Manchester United play their cards right, they could secure Varane’s signature for relatively cheap too.