Raphael Varane update: All the latest Manchester United transfer news

Manchester United are reportedly going to go all-in for Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane as they look to secure their next major transfer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side just wrapped up a deal with Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho and it looks like they won’t be resting on their laurels.

United are subtly trying to prepare for a title challenge next season as they target top players who are ready to make an impact immediately in the first team.

Solskjaer’s desire for a centre-back is well known and Varane would be everyone’s ideal first choice but many believed the interest wasn’t that serious.

However, reports have burst into life since Sancho signed and The Peoples Person has summed up the major ones below.

🗞️ #mufc are pushing to do a deal for Raphael Varane, but there is no contract agreement and Varane intends to take his time to think about his future now that EURO 2020 is over. [@lequipe via @GFFN] — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) July 1, 2021

I am told that things are moving slowly in Varane’s discussions with #MUFC. Conversation is open and ongoing. Talks are simultaneously being held with PSG. There also appears to still be a possibility that Raphaël will stay at Real Madrid. All options are currently being explored — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) July 1, 2021

Money is not the sole or main motivation for Varane. It is about choosing which club between Real Madrid, Manchester United and PSG shows the most ambition, to match his own. If wages are comparable, the project which most excites Raphaël will prove the key factor in his decision — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) July 1, 2021

Det siste jeg hørte om Varane, er at United er forsiktige optimister. Klubben har hatt franskmannen øverst på ønskelista og prøver å signere ham. United har flere alternative navn i bakhånd dersom de ikke får kloa i Varane. — Fredrik A. Filtvedt (@FAFiltvedt) July 1, 2021

The Tweet translates to: “The last thing I heard about Varane is that United are cautiously optimistic. The club has had the Frenchman at the top of the wish list and is trying to sign him. United have several alternative names in the background if they do not get a grip on Varane.”

According to The Independent, Manchester United are keen to move quickly for Varane after ‘extensive talks’ and he sees the club as his best option this summer.

According to The Times, Madrid’s current contract offer to him involves taking a pay cut and that is something he simply won’t accept.

It’s believed the club have lowered their £60m asking price and would accept £43m for Varane though that does not involved add ons.

The Peoples Person previously covered a piece on how fans feel about the interest in the World Cup winner and it’s safe to say they are delighted.

It looks like this could be another slow one for supporters but as long as the deal gets over the line, they won’t care too much.

United have the cards stacked in their favour for Varane’s signature and there is a real possibility a transfer could happen.